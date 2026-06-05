Naked man grabs DoorDash driver during delivery in Cocoa, police say

The Brief A man is accused of grabbing a DoorDash driver during a delivery while he was naked. Jamar Carter, 20, walked out of his residence "completely naked" as the driver was delivering food, according to Cocoa police. An arrest report said Carter grabbed the woman and pressed his naked body against her as she tried to leave.



A 20-year-old man is accused of grabbing a female DoorDash driver during a food delivery Tuesday while he was "completely" naked, according to Cocoa police.

The incident happened at a residence on Calvados Drive, according to an arrest report.

What we know:

The woman told police she was delivering a food order to the residence when a man opened the door and walked out "completely naked," the report said.

The woman told police she dropped the order on the ground when she saw the man, identified as Jamar Carter, and headed back to her vehicle.

According to the report, Carter followed the woman, grabbed her by her hip and pressed the front of his body against her back.

As the woman tried to get away, Carter groped her, according to the report.

The woman told police she made it to her vehicle and called 911.

Investigators later talked with Carter, who said he wasn't home and that he did not place a DoorDash order.

After checking Carter's phone, investigators found a receipt for a DoorDash order in his email.

Carter was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual battery.

Statement from DoorDash

What they're saying:

"What this Dasher experienced is absolutely abhorrent and something no one should ever have to go through. We’ve permanently banned this individual from DoorDash and reached out to law enforcement to support their investigation in any way we possibly can. We are offering support directly to the Dasher. We hope justice is served in this horrible case."