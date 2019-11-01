Mutilated alligator missing head, tail found in Florida

article

The remains of an alligator missing its head, leg and tail was found in Florida on Thursday.

The mutilated gator was discovered in Stuart at the Hosford Park Boat Ramp, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Kayaker Kino Velez tweeted a photo of the dead alligator, showing the animal having been dismembered.

“The fact that the tail was missing, that’s the dead give-away that it has been poached,” Velez told the Orlando Sentinel.

Alligator hunting season began in August and ends Nov. 1. The gator was discovered on Halloween -- one day before the end of the season.

This is the second time in a month that an alligator has been found mutilated. A woman driving to her parents home in Sarasota on Oct. 1 spotted an alligator on the side of the road with its head missing.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking anyone with information about wildlife crimes to contact them at 888-404-3922.