Museum of Illusions Orlando offering discount ticket deal for April Fools'

The Brief Museum of Illusions Orlando is offering a ticket discount on April 1. For one day only, tickets to the attraction are $20 per person. Museum of Illusions is located at ICON Park, and it features more than 50 interactive exhibits, including mind-bending rooms and optical illusions.



Museum of Illusions Orlando is rolling out a special ticket deal for April Fools', but it's no trick.

The ICON Park attraction, located on International Drive, will have tickets for $20 per person on April 1.

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Tickets usually cost $26.99 for adults and $23.99 for children when purchased online.

The deal is available for one day only, and tickets can be purchased online and at the attraction.

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"April Fools' Day is all about surprises, and we wanted to give guests something that feels like a trick—but is actually a great deal," said George Youngdahl, General Manager of Museum of Illusions Orlando, in a news release.

What is Museum of Illusions?

Museum of Illusions features more than 50 interactive exhibits—from mind-bending rooms to optical illusions. Many of the exhibits also make for unique photo ops.

The first Museum of Illusions opened in Croatia in 2015. There are now more than 60 locations around the world, including

There are more than 60 Museum of Illusions locations around the world, including Amsterdam, London, New York, Paris, Toronto and Washington, D.C.