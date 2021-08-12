Murder suspect, wife arrested for illegally towing vehicles at Polk mobile home park, deputies say

article

The owners of a Mulberry towing company – a husband and wife – are facing charges after illegally towing vehicles from a mobile home park, according to Polk County detectives. One of those owners was previously charged with murder.

Polk County investigators said Michael and Elissa Denn face several charges; both own Strapped Towing and illegally towed vehicles at the Stoll Manor Mobile Home Park in Lakeland.

Back in May, Michael was arrested after shooting and killing a customer following an argument. After paying his bill, Michael told the customer, Juan Barosso, that he'd have to wait for his car, which sparked the argument, investigators said.

Michael's brother, Marshall, punched Barosso. As retribution, Barosso ran Denn down with his car, detectives said.

PREVIOUS: Tow shop owner shot man who refused to wait for vehicle, deputies say

When Barosso got out of his car and ran, Michael shot him as he was trying to flee, killing him. Michael was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Later today, Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide additional details on the illegal towing case as well as the May murder.