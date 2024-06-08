Multiple homes evacuated following Cocoa brush fire, officials say

A brush fire in Cocoa has forced multiple people to evacuate their homes, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Units were initially dispatched out to the area just before 1:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Soggy Bottom Avenue.

The fire is said to be threatening multiple structures in the area, with three homes being evacuated.

Officials said the fire has grown over three acres as of Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.