MSC Cruises to sail ships from Port Canaveral for the first time

article

Two MSC Cruises ships will set sail from Port Canaveral for the first time starting this fall.

MSC Seaside and MSC Divina are scheduled to begin year-round sailings, with Seaside arriving in November and Divina following in spring 2021. The two ships had been sailing out of PortMiami.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA said, “Port Canaveral has always been an extremely popular port with cruisers. It is easily accessible, offers innovative and modern terminals, and provides convenient access to many attractions in the surrounding area.”

Seaside will offer 3, 4, and 7-night options from November-March 2021. Planned stops include places like George Town, Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; and Nassau departing on Sundays and Thursdays.

Guests can also sail to the new private island Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

MSC Divina will arrive will also offering 3, 4, and 7-night cruises.

“We’re very pleased to welcome MSC Cruises to Port Canaveral and excited to be the homeport for the beautiful MSC Seaside and MSC Divina,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “This exciting new partnership is an endorsement of our commitment to excellence and the investments we’ve made in our cruise operations. We’re looking forward to working together with our new cruise partner providing the best possible experience for their guests.”

Advertisement

You can check all of MSC Cruises HERE.