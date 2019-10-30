Mourners accidentally served hash cake in Germany

article

You can say one funeral in Germany ended on a "high note", after mourners got a rather unexpected surprise.

According to reports by the Associated Press, the incident happened at a town in eastern Germany in August, but was not published earlier out of respect for the mourners. The incident happened following a burial, when the mourners went to a restaurant for coffee and cake.

13 people experienced nausea and dizziness, according to reports, and required medical treatments.

Police officials in the area said a restaurant employee in charge of the cakes asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake them, and the employee accidentally took the wrong cake from the freezer. As it turns out, the teen made the hash cake for a different occasion.

That 18-year-old, according to reports, is currently under investigation.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.