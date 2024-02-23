Mount Dora Police warn residents of armed, dangerous serial burglar

Mount Dora is on high alert as an armed and dangerous serial burglar remains at large, prompting concerns among residents.

The suspect, shown in a recently released police image, is believed to be responsible for multiple break-ins in the Mount Dora neighborhood. Authorities are urging caution, emphasizing that the individual may be armed. One resident, Marcia Bloom, recounted a harrowing encounter when the intruder approached her home brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

"I was in the bathroom. It was about 1:30 this morning, and all of a sudden, I heard a very loud bang," Bloom shared, explaining that her house alarm likely startled the suspect.

Surveillance footage from her home captured a man holding what seemed to be a gun.

Mount Dora Police issued a crime bulletin, seeking assistance from the community. The burglar reportedly targeted homes in the vicinity, employing methods such as throwing a brick through a window. Taking proactive measures, Bloom went door to door, alerting neighbors about the ongoing threat.

"This has always been a safe neighborhood, and for something like this to happen, especially when they hear about the gun, it's very frightening," Bloom said.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any relevant information or video footage to the police department to aid the investigation.