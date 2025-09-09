Motorcyclist killed in 5-vehicle Orange County crash, troopers say

The Brief A deadly crash took place Monday night on Florida's Turnpike in the Orange County area The crash involved five vehicles, one being a 30-year-old motorcycle rider. The motorcyclist was killed, but no others were injured in the crash.



A motorcyclist was killed in a five-vehicle crash Monday night on Florida's Turnpike in the Orange County area, troopers say.

What we know:

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the deadly crash took place around 8:28 p.m. Monday on Florida's Turnpike northbound at Mile Marker 257 in the Orange County area.

The crash involved a motorcycle, a tow truck and three other vehicles.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials say a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on the turnpike in the inside center lane, while a tow truck was traveling northbound on the turnpike in the center outside lane. The tow truck changed lanes to the inside center lane, causing the motorcyclist to lose control of his bike and travel into the inside lane.

Meanwhile, a Honda Civic, a Mercedes van and a Dodge Challenger were traveling northbound on the turnpike in the inside lane. The three cars were unable to stop in time, causing the Honda and the Mercedes to hit the rider, while the Dodge collided with debris from the crash.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The 30-year-old motorcyclist from Longwood died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. No others were injured during the incident, and all the vehicle drivers remained on scene.

What's next:

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.