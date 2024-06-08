Motorcyclist killed in Melbourne car crash with Tesla, police say

article

A motorcyclist was killed in Melbourne following a crash early Saturday, police said.

Officers said they responded to the area of West Nasa Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in response to a crash involving a Tesla and a motorcycle.

When they arrived at the scene of the crash, they found the motorcyclist had sustained life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on West Nasa Boulevard while the Tesla driver was traveling westbound on West Nasa Boulevard, attempting to turn onto MLK Jr. Boulevard.

The motorcyclist struck the Tesla as it attempted to complete the turn. After life-saving measures were performed, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 34-year-old Benjamin James Fish Jr.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No other details have been released.