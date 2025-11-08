20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash at the intersection of Hiawassee Road and Hiawassee Meadow Drive on Saturday morning.

According to officials, a 20-year-old motorcyclist from Orlando was killed, and another driver suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said a 61-year-old woman from Orlando driving a 2023 Jeep Compass was traveling west on Hiawassee Meadow Drive and attempted to make a left turn to go south on Hiawassee Road.

During the turn, the Jeep entered the path of a northbound 2008 Ducati Superbike, causing a collision.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Health Central Hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.