Motorcyclist killed after crash with SUV at Orange County intersection: FHP

Published  July 7, 2024 11:49am EDT
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing into an SUV at an Orange County intersection, FHP said. 

Shortly after 7 p.m., troopers said an SUV was traveling on Burroughs Drive approaching the intersection of North Hiawassee Road while a motorcycle was traveling on North Hiawassee Road approaching Burroughs Drive in the outside lane. 

The SUV driver tried to make a left turn and entered the motorcyclist's direct path. 

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the SUV was not injured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 