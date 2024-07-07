Motorcyclist killed after crash with SUV at Orange County intersection: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla - A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing into an SUV at an Orange County intersection, FHP said.
Shortly after 7 p.m., troopers said an SUV was traveling on Burroughs Drive approaching the intersection of North Hiawassee Road while a motorcycle was traveling on North Hiawassee Road approaching Burroughs Drive in the outside lane.
The SUV driver tried to make a left turn and entered the motorcyclist's direct path.
The motorcyclist died at the scene and the driver of the SUV was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.