Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash involving Lynx bus in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a Lynx bus in Orlando on Thursday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.
The incident happened near President Obama Pkwy and 36th Street.
Police confirmed a Lynx bus hit a motorcycle and the motorcyclist is dead.
No other details were made available.
This is a developing story.