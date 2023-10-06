Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dead after late-night crash involving Lynx bus in Orlando, police say

By Dani Medina
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

ORLANDO, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a Lynx bus in Orlando on Thursday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

The incident happened near President Obama Pkwy and 36th Street. 

Police confirmed a Lynx bus hit a motorcycle and the motorcyclist is dead. 

DEVELOPING:

No other details were made available. 

This is a developing story. 