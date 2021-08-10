Mother tackles toddler who runs onto field during Orlando City soccer game

article

A 2-year-old named Zaydek decided he wanted to get in on the action at an Orlando City soccer game when he ran onto the pitch during a game.

But, the game turned into an American football game when Zaydek was tackled by his mom.

"I was like zoom… hopped into mom mode. I hopped over the fence, started sprinting after him. That’s when I split and tackled him," said his mother, Morgan Tucker.

Tucker says her son loves soccer, and moms of toddlers know, "Anyone that has a 2-year-old knows it is so hard to sit still."

So, Zaydek made his way from the box onto the pitch mid-game.

The only thing on Morgan’s mind was getting off the pitch.

"The game was still going the whole time and that’s why I was so nervous," she said. "Like we have to get off the field before we get drilled or hit in the head."

So, she leaped into the game, rescuing Zaydek. She suffered a few aches and pains but nothing major and Zaydek was fine.

The video of them has since gone viral and they got a huge roar from the crowd.

"They were not cheering for the players at that point because when I went down, I heard the whole stadium go ‘Oh!’ and as I stood up, they started clapping and cheering."

When she asked her son what he was thinking, "he was like, ‘Mom, soccer ball.’"

He just wanted to play.

Morgan says he will be officially enrolled in soccer once he turns three., but he is already an Orlando City star.