Lakeland police: Mother intentionally drove into lake with two young children inside car, killing all 3

Authorities in Lakeland say they believe a mother intentionally drove her vehicle into a lake with her two children inside last week, killing all three.

Lakeland police responded to the west side of Lake Wire around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 to find a submerged vehicle about 15 feet from the shoreline.

Members of the Lakeland Fire Department and dive team began the process of removing the vehicle from the water and noticed the driver's side front window was down. That's when crews found the body of 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora inside.

After the car was pulled from the lake, the bodies of Zamora's two sons, ages 4 and 9, were also found inside.

Detectives now say at this point in the investigation, all evidence suggests Zamora intentionally drove into the lake that morning.

Investigators learned from family members that Zamora had possibly been experiencing mental health issues days prior to the event, according to Lakeland Police.

The family is from the Wauchula area, and detectives say it is not known why they were in Lakeland that morning.

Authorities previously had said there were no apparent signs of trauma on any of the bodies. The Polk County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Tuesday, but has not yet released an official cause of death. Additional testing, including toxicology exams, will continue as part of the ongoing investigation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call please call 211, 988, or the National Suicide Prevention hotline, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-800-273-8255. You may also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).