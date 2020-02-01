Mother heartbroken after keepsake containing infant son's ashes are stolen

article

A devastated mother in New Mexico is pleading for the return of her infant son's ashes after ordering a keepsake containing them -- only to have it stolen.

April Sanchez says she ordered a glass starfish keepsake in memory of her baby Felix. Sanchez tells FOX 35 that Felix was murdered in 2015 by his father who pled guilty to child abuse and murder.

"The USPS mail carrier gave the package to someone on the street claiming to be a relative of mine, my sister 'Amanda Sanchez,' she told FOX 35. "However, I’m an only child. So, this person signed for the package and left. It’s gone."

Sanchez reported it to police, but so far, her son's ashes are still missing.

She hopes whoever has them finds it in their heart to return them.

"I just want Felix home," she said.