'Most horrific thing': Neighbors plead for Brevard safety improvements after deaf man is killed by car

Neighbors are devastated after a deaf man was hit and killed by a car just steps away from his home.

It happened last week in Mims on U.S. 1 and Burkholm Road. This isn’t the first accident in the area, and people are worried more lives are in danger.

Days after the accident, a memorial is still growing for the victim, 62-year-old David Varnell. The crash happened seconds after he got off at his bus stop.

"It was the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life," said Wendy Clark who knew Varnell for years and considered him a dear friend.

She felt horror and heartbreak when she rushed over and saw her neighbor die in the grass near their homes on Sep. 21.

"I heard a crash. I looked out the window, and I saw Dave get hit," she added.

In the crash report, Florida Highway Patrol says a car was stopped behind the bus - as passengers got off. Another vehicle didn’t slow down in time and swerved to avoid hitting the stopped car and bus but ended up hitting Varnell who was deaf.

"It’s tragic. I mean, David had just gotten off the bus, and David was a simple man. He could not hear," said Mark Varnell, who’s David’s brother.

He was in town on Wednesday to clear out his brother’s house. Now, he’s pleading for safety upgrades at the bus stop.

"Maybe there can be some kind of light system, a caution light identifies the bus," Varnell added.

This isn’t the first crash near the site. Last year, a fire truck was hit, and Clark also saw that crash where a firefighter almost died.

Neighbors say, speeding is a major issue down the state highway.

"I have our front yard completely fenced in because of the fear," added Samantha Maas who has a 1-year-old son and is worried about him playing outside.

The community is asking officials to look into a traffic study and possible solutions to slow people down.

"Flashing lights, a turning lane, a stoplight" are some of Maas’s suggestions to help the issue.

At this time, the Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash, and the community is planning a celebration of life for a neighbor they lost too soon.