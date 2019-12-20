Morgan & Morgan Founder calls on voters to support increasing the state's minimum wage in 2020 election

article

The founder of Morgan and Morgan is calling on Florida voters to support a constitutional amendment to increase the state’s minimum wage on the November 2020 ballot.

On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court voted to put Amendment Two on the ballot. If approved, the measure would increase Florida’s minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2021. It would then increase one dollar a year until it hits $15 an hour in 2026. Right now, the minimum wage is $8.46.

“It’s not a political issue. This is a moral issue,” said John Morgan, founder of Morgan and Morgan. “This has to do with right and wrong and fundamental fairness and dignity.” Morgan joined the fight to raise the state’s minimum wage by backing the group “Florida for a Fair Wage.”

A petition drive to get it on the 2020 ballot as a constitutional amendment topped 766,000 signatures, which met the requirement to put the amendment up for a vote. The Florida Supreme Court voted to approve the ballot language and put it on the 2020 ballot.

Opponents argue increasing the minimum wage would drive up prices or cut workers’ hours.

The measure will needs 60-percent voter approval before anyone will see an increase in their paychecks.