Man accused of stabbing rideshare driver in Orlando, police say

The Brief A man is accused of stabbing a rideshare driver in Orlando on Monday, according to police. Police said 32-year-old Jovaughn Matthie stabbed a driver who refused to give him a ride. Matthie was found at a nearby restaurant and arrested.



A man accused of stabbing a rideshare driver who refused to give him a ride was arrested Monday, according to Orlando police.

Jovaughn Matthie, 32, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Jovaughn Matthie, 32. (Credit: Orange County Corrections)

What we know:

Officers responded Monday morning to an area near East Marks Street and Kenilworth Terrace after receiving reports of a stabbing.

The rideshare driver told officers that he had just dropped off a ride when a man—later identified as Matthie—-approached the vehicle and asked for a ride, according to an arrest affidavit.

After initially agreeing, the driver refused to take Matthie when Matthie wanted him to use a different route than the one on the GPS, the affidavit said.

The driver told officers he was stabbed once on his right side.

Matthie left the scene before officers arrived, but he was found inside a nearby restaurant a short time later, according to police.