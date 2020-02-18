More than just a NASCAR driver, Ryan Newman also helps animals through nonprofit organization

article

As NASCAR's Ryan Newman recovers after a horrific rollover, fiery crash at the 2020 Daytona 500, fans all over the world are sending him and his family their well-wishes.

Newman is known to many as a race car driver, evening earning the nickname Rocket Man, but many may not know that he's also a philanthropist.

In 2012, Newman and his wife, Krissie, founded Rescue Ranch in Statesville, North Carolina.

According to the website, "Rescue Ranch promotes, through its education, respect for all animals, as well as agricultural, environmental, and wildlife conservation, and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue, and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond."

To learn more, visit RescueRanch.com.

