More than 460,000 Florida Primary ballots cast so far, officials say

With the Aug. 23 primary elections about three weeks away, more than 460,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast as of Monday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website.

In all, 460,230 ballots had been cast, with Democrats holding a slight edge over Republicans. Democrats had cast 197,606 ballots, while Republicans had cast 183,005.

People without party affiliations had cast 73,610 ballots, while members of third parties had submitted 6,009. Another 3.6 million ballots had been sent to voters but had not been cast.