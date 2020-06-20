More people in their 20s testing positive for COVID-19 in Florida

More people in their 20s and 30s are getting COVID-19 as the state sees a rise in cases.

In a Saturday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that more young people are getting COVID-19.

He says many people are getting tested as they return back to work.

"You're having more transmission amongst the 20 and 30-year-olds is why the positivity is going up," Gov. DeSantis said. "I think there's a lot of fatigue in terms of social distancing."

The average age of people testing positive has significantly gone down.

In Orange County, the median age is 29 years old.

Advertisement

In Seminole County, it's 27 years old.

"Most of the people in those age groups who are going to get tested are asymptomatic," Gov. DeSantis said.

Dr. Jason Littleton says people need to keep social distancing and wearing masks in public places.

"I think people who aren't having symptoms yet test positive for COVID-19, they still have to be mindful of this," Dr. Littleton said. "They still have to wear masks, quarantine so not only they can protect themselves, but they can protect others."

Orlando bars, like The Guesthouse, are voluntarily shutting back down because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Owners of The Guesthouse are telling customers on social media while none of its employees have tested positive, the bar is going to close out of an abundance of caution.

Tori Tori has temporarily shut down its doors, too.

The owners posted on social media saying it's so they can deep clean and work on restructuring operations and create new rules and regulations.

Dr. Littleton says everyone needs to be cautious.

"When you have that type of confidence of feeling well, feeling healthy, not knowing if you have the virus or not, there's a chance that you might cross social distancing lines. With that happening, there's a higher chance of spread and affecting the elderly and those with chronic conditions," Dr. Littleton said.