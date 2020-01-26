More families expected to come to Florida after another major earthquake in Puerto Rico

Another major earthquake rocked Puerto Rico on Saturday, as a 5.0 magnitude quake hit the southwestern region. This is just one of many seismic hits to hit the island since late December. Hundreds of homes and buildings lie in ruins, as many families sleep in their cars.

In Orlando, the Hispanic Federation has helped about a hundred families from Puerto Rico who have escaped the destruction. More families are still expected to Florida from the earthquake-ravaged island. In the last week alone, the organization has received about 300 calls from people looking for help.

"We are going to see another wave of immigration from Puerto Rico," Yanidsi Velez, of the Hispanic Federation, said. "We’re going to see a lot of families coming."

"It’s been almost a month of nonstop quaking. It’s horrible," Father Jose Rodriguez of the Episcopal Church of Jesus of Nazareth said. "The families that have been terrorized by these earthquakes, they need to get off-island because each tremor is causing them despair."

Father Rodriguez told FOX 35 News that his church is attempting to help these families too. However, many families in Puerto Rico are not leaving even though they want to because they feel they have no other option. He said that "the families that have been terrorized by these earthquakes, they need to get off-island because each tremor is causing them despair."

"They’re not just leaving because they don’t want to deal with the situation. It’s because they can’t deal with the situation," Velez added.

You can donate to the Hispanic Federation on their website. You can also provide assistance to the Episcopal Church of Jesus of Nazareth on their website.

