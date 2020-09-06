More crowds expected at Central Florida beaches this Labor Day

More crowds are expected at the beaches in Volusia County on Monday.

On Saturday, crowds hit the sand. Officials said that 20 people were rescued and one was transported to the hospital. Beach and off-beach parking were also at capacity most of the day.

On the next day, the crowds stayed high as the 2020 Truck Meet, which is traditionally held in June, was rescheduled for Labor Day weekend in Daytona Beach because of the pandemic. Sunday was the last day of the event.

Between both days, there have reportedly been over 300 calls for service. Many of them are in regards to vehicles getting stuck in the sands, making it dangerous for other cars.

Volusia County expected a 'sell-out' weekend, claiming that it will be their busiest weekend since the pandemic began. In fact, the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach says they are sold out completely.

