More Central Florida first responders quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

First responders all across Central Florida are trying to protect themselves against coronavirus.

Four Clermont firefighters are in isolation after coming in contact with a Lake County EMS worker who has COVID-19.

“We’re treating every call as if everyone on scene has COVID 19,” Seminole County Fire Department Interim Chief Matt Kinley said. “That’s how our firefighters are going into it.”

FOX 35 checked with several local agencies.

In Orange County, one firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. An Orlando police officer also has the virus. Eight Orlando firefighters are in quarantine.

Several first responders are in isolation in Volusia and Seminole Counties as well.

“We've had a total of eight firefighters who have had to self-isolate,” Chief Kinley said. “Three of those have already come back. They haven’t shown any symptoms. The rest should come back in the next couple of days.”

FOX 35 video-chatted with Seminole’s Interim Fire Chief Matt Kinley.

His first responders, like most other agencies we spoke with, said they are following the CDC guidelines, making sure workers quarantine for 14 days before returning to work.

“We’ve put every measure possible into place that we possibly could have,” Chief Kinley said. “We’re lucky in that we’re decent on our PPE protection."

But he said, in some cases, it is impossible to avoid contact.

“As far as fighting structure fires, we’re not doing anything different,” Chief Kinley said. “Your house is on fire, you’re trapped, we’re coming in to get you. We’re pulling you out.”

The chief said if you are able to get yourself out of your home safely, please do so.

He said it will cut down on contact.