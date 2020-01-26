Moment of silence, 'Kobe' chant kicked off LA Clippers vs. Orlando Magic game
ORLANDO, Fla. - Before Sunday night's game at the Amway Center between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic, both teams and fans participated in a moment of silence to honor the late Kobe Bryant.
Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in California.
After the moment of silence, fans in the Amway Center chanted, "Kobe! Kobe!" remembering the NBA legend.
