Mom frustrated daughters can no longer ride school bus

An Orlando mother is frustrated that her daughters will no longer be able to ride the bus, but the school district says they're following state law.

Yesenia Rodriguez's two daughters go to Liberty Middle School. Just last week, they were told they could no longer ride the bus. It's a 1.7-mile walk to school, and in order to get a bus, you must be two or more miles away from school. The mother's biggest concern is her daughters crossing South Goldenrod Road, which is busy.

"It’s not right. They’re not thinking about these children that have to cross. They’re putting kids' lives in danger. Anyone can get hit – I’m trying to avoid a tragedy," said Rodriguez.

"It is a very busy road and, especially Florida drivers, they do not care. One time we were walking, they drove right past us – we almost got hit," added her daughter Cynthia.

Orange County Public Schools tell FOX 35 News the bus driver that had been taking them to school the last several months was picking up walkers along their route, but where the Rodriguez family lives is not a designated bus stop.

They added that by law, the State of Florida provides transportation funding for students who live 2 or more miles from the school. There are exceptions made for students who receive special needs services.

Cynthia says that by the time she and her sister get home, there is no crossing guard at South Goldenrod Road. We asked OCPS about those claims, and they told FOX 35 to reach out to law enforcement who employ the crossing guards.

FOX 35 contacted OPD Thursday night but has not heard back yet.