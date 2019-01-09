Mom accused of sharing nude photos of daughters

UPDATE: On August 12, 2020 Katja Goen pleaded no contest to 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Prosecutors dropped the charge of criminal conspiracy to commit video voyeurism.

A Seminole County mom now has a mugshot. She’s accused of doing the unthinkable, taking nude pictures of her pre-teen daughters and sharing pornographic images of other children with her boyfriend.

Katja Goen and her boyfriend, prominent gastroenterologist, Dr. Trinetra Vaidya, are now facing charges. According to their arrest affidavits, in text messages the doctor would ask Goen to take nude pictures of her daughters, saying it would "sexually gratify him."

Oviedo Police say Goen’s kids just stumbled upon these messages on her laptop and images of other children.

“They were essentially the ones that told on mommy,” said attorney John Phillips who’s now representing those two little girls and their dad.

One of the girls told investigators that, just last week, their mom snapped a picture of her in the shower, and that her mother downplayed it, but the girl was concerned her mom would show the picture to Vaidya who was sleeping over that night.

Advertisement

“This is the worst thing I’ve seen in 25 years of practicing law,” said Phillip, who added he was sickened by it. “They found a 140 page history of what mommy was sending to her lover, this doctor. They read it and realized that there was stuff on there that involved them. And, the doctor wanted the 11 and 12 year old’s panties and the doctor wanted pictures of them in the show and in sexual positions.”

Goen has been ordered to have zero contact with her daughter. Dr. Vaidya has his own practice, a spokesperson from Villages Regional Medical Center released a statement today saying that he’s been suspended from their medical staff.