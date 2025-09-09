Mistrial declared in case of Florida mother accused of murdering 3-year-old son

The Brief A judge declared a mistrial on Tuesday in the Erica Dotson case. Dotson is accused of murdering her 3-year-old son in Brevard County. FOX 35 News is working to learn why the mistrial was declared.



A mistrial has been declared by a judge on Tuesday in the case of Erica Dotson, the Florida mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old son.

Latest updates in the case

What we know:

Dotson, 31, spoke for two hours when she took the stand in her own defense on Monday. Her trial started last month and was expected to last around a month.

Although closing arguments were expected to be heard in the case on Tuesday, the State Attorney's Office 18th Judicial Circuit confirmed that a mistrial was instead declared.

Officials said the trial will now have to start over at a later date.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 News is working to learn why the mistrial was declared. A new date for the trial has not yet been announced.

Brevard County mom could face death penalty

The backstory:

Dotson is Jameson Nance’s mother, who’s accused of murdering her own son when he died in 2021. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Health First at the time of her son’s death and was also attending community college. She was dating Joshua Manns, who’s also facing his own murder charge for his part in the alleged murder of the toddler.

Dotson is facing first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse and felony child abuse charges for her son’s death. The state plans to seek the death penalty if she’s convicted.

The state attorney argues Dotson abused her young son for weeks before he ultimately died. They say text messages and photos found on her phone detail the abuse with her boyfriend. They also claim she invented stories and told her 3-year-old what to say to make sure the abuse was never discovered by other people. The state claims she took her son out of daycare and purposely hid him from the public in the weeks leading up to his death.

The defense argues Dotson was a busy-working mom and student who believed stories the boyfriend told her about injuries Jameson had. Her attorneys say the boyfriend was home with Jameson more than she was. Her defense says she wasn’t the one abusing her son and would take him to the doctor for routine check-ups and would tell people the stories her boyfriend told her about how Jameson got hurt.