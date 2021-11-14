Missing Seminole County girls found safe, mother arrested, authorities say

A mother has been arrested and two children have been located safe after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Sunday, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) reported on Sunday that two children, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old, were reported missing from Heathrow. Law enforcement said that they believed the children were with their mother, Di’Last Kellie, who was described as armed and dangerous.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office added that Kellie stabbed her ex-husband in the chest at the Colonial Grand Apartments. She fled the area with the children and was wanted for related charges.

The ex-husband is said to be in critical condition.

The children were located safely overnight, the FDLE confirmed.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office then confirmed on Monday morning that Kellie was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder.

"Kellie was arrested during an early morning traffic stop in Orlando. Her two daughters were in the vehicle unharmed," they said.

