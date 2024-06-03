Missing Polk County man believed to be dead as deputies arrest 2 suspects: Grady Judd

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a missing man is likely dead after deputies arrested the last two people who were known to be seen with him.

Ethan Fussell disappeared on May 7 after his girlfriend dropped him off at a North Lakeland home on Driggers Road.

According to Judd, Fussell was staying at 1116 Driggers Road with Talon Page. Judd said they were such close friends that they referred to each other as brothers.

The sheriff went on to say that between May 7 and 12, when deputies initially arrested Page, it was a missing person's investigation. That elevated to what investigators believe to be a death investigation, in fact, a murder investigation.

Last Friday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office got evidence back from the lab that confirmed that the blood that was seized from the house at 1116 Driggers Road was Ethan Fussell’s blood.

His body has not been found.

"We have every reason to believe at this point that Ethan Fussell is a victim of murder. We don’t know where he is at this time and place," Judd stated.

Judd said investigators found evidence at the home on Driggers Road that suggested people tried to clean up the crime scene.

Pictured: Ethan Fussell. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"There was a significant amount of blood there," Judd shared. "We know that there was a significant amount of drugs sold and used at Talon’s house on Driggers Road."

Judd said witnesses told investigators that Fussell and Page got into an argument the night Fussell disappeared.

Investigators believe the argument was over money or drugs.

Page was arrested for disposal of a lighted substance when he threw a cigarette on the ground to get him in jail and get a fresh set of fingerprints, Judd stated.

Page was arrested again on June 2, and he looked very different.

Judd said Page told deputies, "I cut my hair because I was on the run. I knew you were looking for me."

Page was with 21-year-old Adonai Moran-Rivera, who, according to Judd, sold drugs for Page. Judd said Moran Rivera is also a marijuana user and a gang member.

Page has 11 previous felony arrests and 16 previous misdemeanor arrests.

Talon Page makes a first appearance in a Polk County courtroom.

Judd said Moran Rivera was just released from prison on May 1, 2023. He has 41 previous felony charges and 16 misdemeanor charges.

"We got onto the two of them because they have been hiding and running and we have been running after them," Judd explained. "We have been just a step behind, but they went to an address in Mulberry to stay. Adonai knew a guy in Mulberry that he had been in the county jail with and said, ‘Hey man, we need a place to stay for a couple of days. They’re after us.’ And the guy said come on and stay with me."

According to Judd, Moran Rivera was seen on the front porch in a stocking mask.

"You know you’re a little suspicious when, at your hangout, you’re coming outside wearing a full stocking mask," Judd shared. "No one said these folks were Rhodes Scholars. They are criminals."

Adonia Moran Rivera makes his first appearance in a Polk County court room.

The sheriff went on to say that a neighbor recognized the pair from social media and news broadcasts and called authorities.

"We believe Adonai took part in the murder, but Talon Page was the main source to murder his best friend," Judd explained.

According to Judd, neither suspect has talked to investigators since they were arrested.

They have been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the crime of murder.

Pictured: Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera. Images are courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Ethan is not a bad kid," Judd said. "In fact, he’s just the opposite. He’s a good boy. He’s only 21 years of age. He was growing up. He didn’t want to go along with mom and dad’s rules at home because he’s growing up, so he moved out. Unfortunately, he befriended the likes of these folks. Now, that’s what ultimately cost him his life was who he was friends with, but I can tell you he has zero arrest history. He’s never been in any trouble with us at all. He simply was hanging out with the wrong crowd. This was a solid kid, and he is now deceased, and his body, we don’t know where it is. We want to return Ethan to his family. He comes from a wonderful, beautiful family that has been totally cooperative and worked with us."

Judd also made an appeal to young women who may have hung out at the house to come forward as witnesses.

"We’d like for you to tell us where Ethan is so we can return him to his family," Judd said.

The sheriff said there are going to be more criminal charges and more people will be arrested.

"These are just bad actors. They’re nasty, mean, violent people. Look, when you have dope, and you have guns, you have death and, unfortunately, for Ethan, that’s what happened," Judd said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Ethan Fussell's body and any other arrests related to his murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-400-8477, dial **TIPS from a cell phone, submit a tip online or download the free P3tips app on a smartphone or tablet.

