Missing Orange County students could mean huge decline in funding

The Brief About 7,000 students, many from immigrant families, have not returned to Orange County schools this fall. The enrollment drop could cost the district up to $53 million and is prompting a hiring freeze and resource shifts. Officials and community advocates warn families are weighing withdrawal or virtual schooling amid safety concerns.



Orange County Public Schools says thousands of students expected to return this fall have not shown up for class.

What we know:

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) says about 7,000 students expected to return this fall have not shown up, more than double the district’s earlier projection of roughly 3,000 missing students. Many of the absent students come from immigrant families.

The drop in enrollment is creating both safety concerns for students and financial challenges for the district, which was already preparing for a $28 million funding shortfall. Officials now estimate the district could lose an additional $25 million if the trend continues.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many of the missing students will eventually return, and whether families are choosing virtual schooling, withdrawing entirely, or relocating. The full impact on school staffing and programming remains uncertain until an official student count in October. The extent to which immigration enforcement concerns are influencing enrollment decisions is also not fully quantified.

The backstory:

District leaders warned earlier this year that declining enrollment could affect funding. Many immigrant parents have expressed fear of sending their children to school due to potential immigration enforcement activities near campuses.

Community advocates, like Rene Gomez of the Farmworkers Association of Florida, have been counseling families about the risks and possible alternatives, including virtual schooling.

What they're saying:

A parent concerned about immigration enforcement said she is weighing whether to withdraw her children and is considering virtual schooling.

"Obviously, education is very important to her and her family, but she does have to worry about safety," she said through a translator.

Rene Gomez, civic engagement coordinator, said, "We’re getting community members now that are saying if things keep going the way they are, they’ll probably not enroll their kids back in January."

School Board Member Stephanie Vanos said, "How are we going to make sure we are serving all of our students?" She added, "I’m very disheartened, disappointed, and concerned about what’s happening right now."

