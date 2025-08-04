Man missing while traveling on I-75 to visit family in Brevard County, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Charlotte County sheriff's deputies are asking the Central Florida community for help in locating a missing man.
What happened?
What we know:
Authorities said Giovanni Pelletier, 18, was vacationing with his family in Englewood before leaving Aug. 1, around 1:30 a.m. to visit more family in Brevard County.
Pictured: Giovonni Pelletier (Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office)
According to deputies, Pelletier was traveling on Interstate 75 North with his cousins when they said he began acting erratically and exited the vehicle, walking away near State Road 70 in Manatee County.
What's next:
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is working in collaboration with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on the missing person investigation.
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding Pelletier's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's non-emergency number at (941) 639-2101.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.