Missing elderly man with medical conditions found safe

UPDATE: John Brown has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating 85-year-old John R. Brown.

They say Brown was last seen around 9:30 p.m. at a home located at 10930 SW 198th Ter. Brown reportedly suffers from medical conditions that have caused concern for his well-being.

He is described as 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Brown was last seen wearing blue jeans, a striped shirt, white sneakers, a hat, and possibly a beige jacket.

The sheriff's office says if you have information on John’s whereabouts, please call 911.