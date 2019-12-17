Missing Child Alert canceled for 10-year-old Florida girl

article

UPDATE:

Authorities have canceled the Missing Child Alert.

EARLIER STORY:

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Ava Laplaca was last seen in the 1100 block of NW 20th Ave. in Cape Coral.

She was last seen wearing either gray pajamas or an off-white sweater with light colored jeans. Ava is described as 4-feet 6-inches tall and weighing 70 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cape Coral Police Dept. at 239-574-3223.