Missing 88-year-old Plant City man with dementia found dead, deputies say

The weeks-long search for a missing elderly man in Plant City has come to a tragic end.

Hillsborough deputies said the body of 88-year-old Christopher McCullough was found in a field near his home on Friday, August 13, three weeks after he was reported missing on July 23.

At the time, investigators said McCullough had dementia, atrial fibrillation, could only hear with a hearing aid, and was overdue for his medication.

The Hillsborough Sheriff's Office said they used their aviation unit, dive team, K-9 unit, drone operators and patrol deputies to search for McCullough on multiple occasions.

"We are heartbroken at this outcome, and will keep all those who knew and loved Mr. McCullough in our thoughts during this difficult time," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death. The sheriff's office said there were no obvious signs of foul play.