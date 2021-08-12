Missing 4-year-old Gainesville boy found safe

article

UPDATE:

The child has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY:

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old boy from Alachua County.

Authorities are searching for Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher. They say he has been missing since Wednesday from the 1400 block of West University Ave. in Gainesville.

They believe he may be with 52-year-old Richard Booth. He's described as being bald, 6-foot tall and weighs around 250 pounds.

Jai'lon Dorsey-Fisher has black hair, brown eyes, is 3-foot 9-inches and weighs 45 pounds.