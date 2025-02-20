Missing 10-year-old Kissimmee boy, deputies asking for public's help

article

A 10-year-old boy has been reported missing by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Ross Mack was last seen on Thursday, February 20, in the area of Buckland Ct. in Kissimmee.

Mack is described as white with brown eyes and about 4'4" tall.

What we don't know:

Mack has not yet been located.

If you have any information on Ross Mack's whereabouts, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately at 407-348-2222.

