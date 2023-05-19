'Mini Nurses' program creates one-of-a-kind program for Florida elementary students

An elementary school in Pine Hills has joined forces with the National Black Nurses Association to create a one-of-a-kind program for their students.

The Mini Nurses Academy at Ivey Lane Elementary strived to teach students healthcare basics while opening up their eyes to a whole new world.

"They worked on so many things from CPR to education about healthcare, how to be a nurse, and they had so much fun," said Ivey Lane Principle Gorsha Galbraith.

A dozen students joined the program that the National Black Nurses Association presented. Their volunteers brought the 12-week program idea to the school as a way to introduce students to the nursing profession. Something that seemed out of reach for some students.

"Representation means everything," said NBNA member Judith Clark.

"When they see us in the classroom and make it very possible like it’s not an unattainable thing," said NBNA member Aisha Pyatt.

Pyatt and Clark were two of the nurses who volunteered their time to work with the students on a wide range of topics. Students learned about CPR, blood pressure, germs and more!



"To see them get energized and happy and excited about washing their hands because we have a germ simulation, so they can see how dirty their hands are," said Pyatt. "They love that kind of stuff."

The students were excited to take the information home too.



"One of our kids, they have diabetes," said Ivey Lane Program Assistant Tiffany Walker. "They can go home and help [their family] get better and help teach them what to eat what not to eat and how to check their levels."

The program wasn’t just rewarding for the students. It was also humbling for the mentors involved.

"It was very, very renewing and very refreshing," said Clark. "To see them really energized and really appreciate the information they were learning is very rewarding."

The mini nurses recently graduated from the program. School officials say even more students are already lined up for next year.

"They mentored our kids they poured into them," said Galbraith. "Now everyone is asking Miss Irving. How can I do it next time?"

There are hopes of expanding the program to other Orange County schools in future years but until then the students at Ivey Lane are getting a one-of-a-kind look into a new career path.