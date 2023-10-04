Mini fluffy cows: The most adorable cows that you can see in Florida

They're adorable. They're cute. And they're extra fluffy.

Have you met Leo, Levi, or Duke, the three "mini fluffy cows" that have found their own fame on TikTok? And guess what, they live right here in Central Florida.

They live at Happy Meadows Farms in Oviedo, Florida, not too far from Orlando.

These mini cows originate in the Scottish Highlands, FOX 35's David Martin learned Wednesday morning on Good Day Orlando.

Turns out, Leo, Levi, and Duke are rather photogenic. Photographers, families, and the little ones have been making appointments at the farm to visit these adorable guys – and to take photos with them.

Their TikTok channel - @happymeadowsfarm – is filled with videos of each of the cows doing what they do best – being adorable hanging out, hanging in the pool, sniffing each other, eating bananas and other snacks, or wearing a bandana.

How can you book a shoot? Or visit the farm?

The owner told FOX 35 that the best way to get in touch with her to book a photo shoot or schedule a visit is to contact her through her Facebook page.