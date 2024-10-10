Hurricane Milton swamps Seminole County neighborhoods, apartments

Stream FOX 35 News

Seminole County is beginning to deal with the effects of Hurricane Milton. The Royal Arms Condominiums in Altamonte Springs was one place dealing with post-storm flooding. The complex backs up to Lake Orienta, which overflowed and flooded the parking lot.

A tree also fell over and crushed at least two cars there. The National Guard had to come to rescue some residents from their units. The people there tell us their apartments weren’t flooded, but many cars were swamped. They said the management warned residents that it could flood during the hurricane.

Residents here said they'd never seen it this bad, and many of these units didn’t have power. "The entire parking lot is flooded," said resident Cori Hill, "there's a whole tree down, cars under the tree, the lake in the back, where the embankment was, is now part of the lake."

We also saw a flooded neighborhood near the Little Wekiva River, on the west side of I-4. Dozens of homes there were also surrounded by flooding on the street. Many of those homes also didn’t have power. People in the neighborhood said it often floods, and they were waiting for the river to recede.

"One lady said that she can use water, but that is what they need now is water and the ability to get in their homes and assess the damage," said Cheryle Williams, who lives near Little Wekiva River.

The county said they had crews out assessing the damage. They have been asking residents to self-report their damage to the PrepareSeminole.org website to help with FEMA reimbursement.

