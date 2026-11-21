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The Brief Two Embry-Riddle students used an inflatable air mattress to rescue a mother and her three young children from flooded streets in Daytona Beach. The mother was trying to reach her aunt’s home to get food for her children when the students offered assistance. The students said they were glad to help the family reach safety as floodwaters continued inundating the neighborhood.



A multi-day storm system dropped more than 2 feet of rain on parts of coastal Central Florida this week, with widespread totals exceeding 6 inches across six counties, according to rainfall data compiled by the FOX 35 Storm Team.

How much rain fell in Central Florida?

The measurements reflect storm impacts recorded over a 72-hour period from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Friday.

Brevard County

Brevard County experienced the heaviest rainfall in the region. Cocoa Beach led all reported locations with 24.26 inches of rain, followed closely by Titusville at 22.49 inches and Merritt Island at 22.00 inches.

Elsewhere in the county, Rockledge received 18.60 inches and Cape Canaveral recorded 16.78 inches.

Volusia County

In Volusia County, Allandale recorded the highest total at 22.95 inches, while Daytona Beach saw 15.82 inches and Port Orange received 14.73 inches. Ponce Inlet recorded 13.45 inches, and Edgewater had a reported total of 12.79 2.22 inches.

Flagler County

In Flagler County, rainfall totals approached or exceeded 10 inches across several communities. Bunnell recorded 12.69 inches, Bulow received 11.51 inches, Plantation Oaks saw 10.38 inches and Palm Coast tallied 9.59 inches.

Orange County

Eastern Orange County also saw double-digit rainfall. Bithlo topped the county's totals with 12.34 inches.

Other reported totals in Orange County included:

Wedgefield: 9.64 inches

Union Park: 8.92 inches

Azalea Park: 5.87 inches

Apopka: 5.26 inches

Seminole County

In neighboring Seminole County, Chuluota recorded the highest total at 10.91 inches.

Oviedo received 8.85 inches, Sanford recorded 8.13 inches, Winter Springs saw 7.57 inches and Altamonte Springs tallied 6.81 inches.

Lake County

Inland areas in Lake and Osceola counties saw lower, though still substantial, accumulations.

In Lake County, Paisley led with 7.40 inches of rain, followed by Fruitland Park at 7.04 inches, Astor at 6.59 inches, Umatilla at 5.76 inches and Lisbon at 4.41 inches.

Osceola County

In Osceola County, Kissimmee recorded the highest total at 6.96 inches, while Lake Toho saw 6.40 inches and Holopaw received 6.02 inches. Buena Ventura Lake recorded 4.82 inches, and Celebration had 2.22 inches.