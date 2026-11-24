The Brief Brevard County faces renewed flooding as the St. Johns River continues to rise, with up to 4 inches of rain possible Wednesday. Titusville residents remain trapped by floodwaters, with some homes underwater and neighbors helping evacuate vehicles. A 24-inch sewer main rupture along Cheney Highway has prompted repair work and calls for residents to limit sewer use.



Rising water levels along the St. Johns River continue to flood neighborhoods across Brevard, Seminole and Volusia counties, leaving residents stranded, homes damaged and roads impassable.

Officials are warning of additional rain and continued flooding as communities begin preparing for recovery.

Titusville residents rely on neighbors for help`

Local perspective:

In Titusville, flooding has left some neighborhoods with limited access to dry roads. On Arnold Palmer Drive, water has reached about 2 feet in some areas, with several homes already flooded.

Residents are relying on neighbors with lifted trucks, tractors and vehicle carriers to move people and vehicles to higher ground.

Andrew Johnson, a neighborhood resident, said water levels have continued rising over the past several days after initially receding following last week's rain. The St. Johns River, about a mile west of the neighborhood, and nearby lakes have contributed to the flooding.

The neighborhood has only one access road, which is now covered by water. Johnson said some homes are already underwater, leaving residents with few options for getting in and out.

He described the flooding as worse than what the neighborhood experienced during Hurricane Ian in 2022, estimating water levels are 6 to 8 inches higher.

Brevard County is expected to return to a flood watch, with up to 4 inches of additional rain possible Wednesday. Johnson said more rain is especially concerning because several homes have already taken on water.

Some residents still have electricity and running water, but other services have been disrupted. Trash collection has been suspended for at least a week in parts of the neighborhood.

Johnson warned that driving through flooded streets can be dangerous, particularly for people unfamiliar with the area. Water depths can change significantly over short distances, with some nearby areas reaching 8 to 10 feet.

He also cautioned that vehicles traveling through floodwaters can create wakes that push additional water toward homes and cause further damage.

Residents are being urged to avoid driving through flooded roads.

Sewage emergency reported in Titusville

Crews are also responding to a sewage emergency along Cheney Highway near Publix in Titusville after a 24-inch sewer main ruptured Tuesday.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area. State Road 50 could be closed while crews work to make repairs.

Officials are also asking residents to limit sewer use as much as possible while the situation is addressed.

There is no estimated timeline for when repairs will be completed.

Reusable flood barriers keep one homeowner's house dry

Dig deeper:

As floodwaters surround homes near Interstate 95 and Providence Road, one Rockledge-area homeowner says a reusable flood barrier system helped keep his house dry.

Mike Selig had the barriers installed throughout his property the day before last week's storms arrived. Concerned about how high the water might rise, he placed the system around vulnerable areas, including his garage and a back deck entrance.

Selig paid $18,000 for the installation. He said the investment was worthwhile compared with the potential costs of extensive flood damage, including repairs that could require gutting the first floor.

Although water came close to his home, Selig said it never made it inside.

Neighborhood remains surrounded by floodwaters

While Selig's home stayed dry, other houses in the neighborhood were flooded. Standing water continues to limit access, with airboats among the few ways residents can get around.

Selig said he cannot stay at the property for now but is grateful he will have a home to return to once the water recedes.

He hopes sharing his experience will encourage other homeowners to consider flood protection options. The reusable barriers can be taken down and stored after the flooding ends.

Cocoa man helps neighbors despite losing his own home

In Cocoa, Will Treadway is helping neighbors recover from flooding even as he faces significant damage to his own property.

Nearly a week after the rain began, water remains high enough in some areas that residents need raised trucks, tractors or boats to get through. Treadway said conditions have improved, but the neighborhood remains difficult to navigate.

As floodwaters rose, Treadway rushed to help neighbors move vehicles and belongings to higher ground. He estimates he helped tow about 10 cars before the water became too deep for his tractor.

He then used his boat to transport residents and their belongings.

The flooding also damaged Treadway's home, leaving him with plans to remove flooring, cut out drywall and replace damaged belongings. One of his cars was submerged, forcing him to miss a planned race.

Residents describe unprecedented flooding

FEMA and Brevard County maps show Saldon Lane is not designated as a flood zone. Residents said they have never experienced flooding this severe in the neighborhood.

Despite losing much of his property, Treadway said he is trying to remain positive and focus on helping others. He joked that he is down to his last pair of dry shoes.

Will Treadway is helping neighbors recover from flooding even as he faces significant damage to his own property.

He also plans to turn the damage into an opportunity for a kitchen remodel, telling his wife to start thinking about what she wants.

Treadway said neighbors have come together to support one another. Some residents on the street do not have flood insurance, while others reportedly have no insurance coverage at all.