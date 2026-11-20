The Brief Heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding across Volusia and Brevard counties, forcing water rescues, evacuations and leaving homes and neighborhoods underwater. In Sanford, rising Lake Monroe waters threatened streets and prompted crews to install temporary flood barriers, while flooding inundated neighborhoods in Cocoa and Mims. As water levels slowly recede, residents are assessing damage and coping with repeated flooding, with some facing uncertainty about their homes, safety and recovery.



Days of heavy rain have left neighborhoods across Central Florida underwater, forcing emergency rescues, evacuations and flood-control efforts as residents in Volusia, Brevard and Seminole counties contend with rising water and damage to their homes.

Emergency crews, local officials and volunteers have spent hours assisting residents stranded by floodwaters, while some homeowners have remained in their properties despite rising water. Although water levels have begun receding in some areas, officials and residents remain concerned about additional flooding as water continues moving through the region.

Air mattress used to rescue mom, kids

Local perspective:

Two Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students used an inflatable air mattress to help a Daytona Beach mother and her three young children escape knee- to neck-deep floodwaters.

The two sophomores at Embry-Riddle were riding an air mattress through the flooded neighborhood when they spotted the family struggling to navigate the water. The students said they decided to help after seeing the children in distress.

The mother, Alicia, said she was trying to reach her aunt’s home to get food for her children, ages 5, 4 and 3. Although her apartment was on an upper floor and had not flooded, she wanted to get her children to a safer location.

"I’m going to walk through this water to feed my kids," she said, explaining why she had ventured outside.

Alicia said she accepted the students’ offer to help and was grateful they provided a way out of the flooded area.

The students said they had purchased the air mattress at Walmart and were exploring the flooded streets when they encountered the family. They described seeing one child crying while the others appeared frightened by the deep water.

"It was kind of concerning to see," one student said.

The students said helping the family was rewarding and that they were glad the mother and children made it to safety.

Floodwaters in the area near Orange Avenue, Morley Street and South Adams Street remained above knee level at the time of the report, making the streets dangerous for motorists and pedestrians.

Rescues and repeated flooding in Volusia County

In Volusia County, rescue personnel used airboats and rescue boats to reach residents stranded inside flooded homes. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted with rescue operations, while elected officials, including the Volusia County sheriff, visited affected neighborhoods to check on residents.

Some homes sustained several inches of water damage. Residents said flooding has repeatedly affected the neighborhood during previous storms, creating anxiety as water levels rose again.

One homeowner described staying awake throughout the night, checking outside every few hours as floodwaters approached the home. Water eventually came within inches of the door but did not enter.

"It's scary to do this every couple of years," the resident said.

Other neighbors used kayaks to check on residents and offer assistance, including moving belongings and helping clean out homes once the water recedes.

One homeowner said the latest flooding reached only the garage, despite previous flooding during Hurricane Ian and another storm. The home of the mayor's grandmother also flooded for the fourth time, although the damage was less severe than in previous incidents.

Cocoa residents face rising water and property damage

In Brevard County, flooding turned residential streets into waterways, prompting rescue crews to help residents evacuate and return to their homes for essential belongings.

Florida Army National Guard soldiers assisted in evacuating an elderly woman from her home in West Melbourne. FWC officers also spent hours checking on homeowners and helping residents throughout the area.

In Cocoa, water levels remained high on Sandy Pine Place, where a reporter measured approximately 17.5 inches of standing water.

Gail, a resident who has lived in her home for 21 years, said she had never experienced flooding this severe. Although the front of her property appeared relatively unaffected, water surrounded her backyard, leaving the home isolated. A recreational vehicle parked in the yard was also stranded.

Gail said large trucks traveling through the flooded neighborhood created wakes that pushed additional water toward her property.

She also expressed uncertainty about potential financial losses, despite having flood insurance. She said she did not know whether her policy would cover damage to outdoor equipment and other belongings and hoped federal assistance might be available.

"I never had anything like this happen to me in my life," Gail said.

Some residents questioned whether new construction and development in the area might have contributed to the flooding, although no confirmed cause was established.

Lake Monroe threatens Sanford neighborhoods

In Seminole County, rising water from Lake Monroe flooded streets near Veterans Memorial Park in Sanford, prompting city crews to install temporary flood barriers.

Crews deployed a Tiger Dam flood barrier along Palmetto Avenue to help contain rising water and protect nearby properties. A local fire chief also assisted with installation efforts.

Residents and business owners watched as water approached the shoreline and spread onto nearby roads.

One Sanford resident said flooding historically affects downtown streets and surrounding neighborhoods during tropical storms and hurricanes. He expressed concern that conditions could worsen as additional water drains from Orange County into the Lake Monroe area.

The resident said he had watched water levels rise throughout the week and was not surprised when roads near the lake began flooding.

Residents also reported seeing an alligator along the shoreline as water levels rose.

Although some residents observed water levels declining, concerns remained that additional runoff could cause flooding to intensify.

'We're content, we're alive'

Further north in Brevard County, floodwaters inundated the Patio Apartments near U.S. 1 and Irwin Avenue in Mims, leaving much of the complex underwater.

Most residents evacuated, but Audrey and her longtime partner, Louis, remained inside their apartment.

Audrey said the decision to stay was largely driven by Louis' medical condition. He has cancer, is largely immobile and receives hospice care. She said she wanted to keep him comfortable and remain together.

Louis was being cared for in a hospital bed elevated above the floodwater, allowing him to receive medication and remain dry, Audrey said. Hospice providers also had been checking on the couple to monitor their safety.

Audrey said she installed boards to help keep water from entering the apartment and believes the barriers prevented more extensive interior flooding.

She estimated the latest flooding was the worst she had experienced in approximately six previous flood events at the property. In earlier incidents, water generally reached ankle depth inside the apartment. This time, it rose to about halfway up her calves before beginning to recede.

Audrey attributed the flooding in part to heavy rainfall farther north, which she said sends additional water into the area.

Despite the damage and uncertainty about what comes next, Audrey said she was grateful that she and Louis remained safe.

"We made it through it, and that's all that counts," she said. "We are saved."

Water levels begin to recede

Across the affected communities, some residents reported that floodwaters had started to recede, offering cautious relief after days of rising water.

Emergency personnel and local officials continued monitoring conditions as homeowners assessed damage and waited for streets and properties to dry out.

For many residents, however, the latest flooding has renewed concerns about the frequency and severity of repeated inundations, with some neighborhoods experiencing significant flooding despite having weathered previous storms.