Miami firefighter aims to inspire more female first responders with authentic dolls

America is proud of its first responders and depends on them — but it may come as a surprise that relatively few of them are female.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Tina Guiler discussed the lack of women in fire departments during an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital.

The firefighter and paramedic of more than 24 years revealed that women make up only about 6% to 8% of all firefighters across the country.

During her decades in the fire service, Guiler has been challenged repeatedly to validate the existence of female firefighters, she said.

"I get asked constantly, ‘Are you really a firefighter?’ or I hear, ‘I didn't know girls can be firefighters,’" she said.

To help change this perception and encourage more females to enter the field, Guiler decided to create a line of dolls.

The Triple F dolls come in three different characters — Molly, Ember and Ash — all with authentic firefighting gear and logos from the original Triple F Facebook group.

"These are the most authentic female firefighter plush dolls in the world," Guiler said.

"They look exactly like firefighters."

The dolls come with removable, interactive gear, including a bunker coat, ax, hood, suspenders and helmet. The dolls all come with a guide explaining how the gear protects them while they fight fires. (Triple F - Fierce Female Firefighters)

Guiler specifically designed each doll, naming Ember and Ash after fire references and Molly after the first known female firefighter in the United States, Molly Williams.

Inspiration for the dolls originally sprouted from a Facebook group that one of Guiler's colleagues created in 2013 to support fellow female firefighters.

As the group — called Triple F, or "Fierce Female Firefighters" — grew in popularity, Guiler eventually took over.

"Our group page now has over 7,100 female firefighters from 58 different countries around the world," she told Fox News Digital.

Guiler (pictured) has been with the Miami-Dade Fire Department since 1999. (Triple F - Fierce Female Firefighters)

"It's the largest support network for female firefighters in the world, and it's a place where we go to talk about women-[related] fire service issues or give each other support or inspiration."

Ever since the Triple F dolls became available for purchase in 2022, the creator has received positive feedback from kids, who have found the dolls "empowering."

"I've gotten a lot of good feedback on the dolls, from kids saying that they love them, that there's no female firefighter stuff out there for little kids to enjoy," she said.

Guiler shared the story of meeting a little girl who wanted to be a firefighter but told her parents she didn’t think it was possible since she wasn’t a boy.

"It gives them empowerment," said Guiler. "It doesn't mean they're going to be a firefighter, but as long as they know they can be a firefighter, I've done my job." (Triple F - Fierce Female Firefighters)

"So, when she saw my dolls, and she saw me, as a woman, walk up to her in my fire gear, she just lit up like a Christmas tree," she said. "Like, ‘I can be a girl and a firefighter.’"

Guiler added, "It's really important to have representation and diversity, as you can see with the dolls in the fire service, because it does make a difference … I'm really happy and proud about that."

In addition to being an entrepreneur, Guiler is also a breast cancer survivor, which led her to create the Triple F Foundation in 2018.

She founded the organization to help female firefighters in need, including those who are battling cancer or have been injured on the job.

"Guy or girl – doesn't really matter – the job's not for everybody," Guiler said. "So, the dolls aren't just to show girls they can be firefighters, but it just shows them that they can be anything they want to be." (Triple F - Fierce Female Firefighters)

"It's really a full circle — change kids’ lives, educate them and also help firefighters in need," she said.

A portion of every doll sale goes toward the Triple F Foundation.

Each doll retails for $45 and can be purchased online at firefighterdolls.com.

"This is just the beginning," Guiler said.

"I want to raise tons of money for the foundation, so I can keep helping firefighters."

