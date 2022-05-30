Memorial Day draws large crowds to Volusia County beaches

The unofficial start of summer is here, and it's bringing large crowds to Volusia County beaches. There were more than 100 lifeguards on duty this Memorial Day to keep everyone out on the water safe.

"All weekend, we’ve had people coming into town. It’s a beautiful day we’ve had an early morning high tide so a large amount of beach area to play on all throughout the day," said Capt. A.J. Miller with Volusia County Beach Safety.

Daytona Beach was crowded for the holiday weekend. Many said they wanted to spend the time with their loved ones while soaking up the sun.

"Memorial Day want to spend the time with family, enjoy the sun and the beach," said one beach goer.

Volusia County Beach Safety says they've been reuniting more lost children with their families this weekend and ask parents to keep a close eye on their children at the beach throughout the summer.

"The past week we had a slight north current, so the kids go play in the water they’re bopping around they don’t realize they’re drifting down and when they get out of the water all the beach looks the same to them. So it's important that parents and family members keep an eye on their young children," said Capt. Miller.

Beach Safety also says they have handled heat exhaustion calls and remind people to drink plenty of water, and pack food.

