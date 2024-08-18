Memorial bike ride honors fallen Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor on anniversary of his death

Stream FOX 35 News

This weekend marked the third anniversary of the passing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

Officer Raynor was shot while questioning Othal Wallace on the evening of June 23, 2021, and died several weeks later on Aug. 17. Wallace was found days after the shooting, hiding out in a tree house in Atlanta, Georgia, police said.

To honor the fallen officer, 40 cyclists participated in the 55-mile-long Raynor Strong Ride. Organizers said the distance symbolizes the 55 days Raynor fought for his life after being shot. Riders from across the state joined the event.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Cyclists participated in the 55-mile-long Raynor Strong Ride on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, to mark the third anniversary of the passing of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

The Jason Raynor Foundation, Team Daytona Law Enforcement Charities, the Edgewater Police Department, The Hub Cycling, and other sponsors such as Chick-fil-A, Fox Firestone Bicycle Shop, Walmart, and Two Shepherd Engraving, along with numerous volunteers, contributed to the event’s success.

Last September, a jury found Wallace guilty of manslaughter, and he was later sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison.