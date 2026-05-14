Melbourne road project faces more delays after faulty work discovered

The Brief A delayed Melbourne road project now requires repairs after county officials found faulty work involving drainage, curbs and pavement slopes. The nearly $900,000 project was abandoned by the contractor, who cited staffing shortages. Brevard County hopes to complete the road work and open new turn lanes within the next month.



A nearly $900,000 road improvement project in Melbourne is facing new problems after county officials confirmed portions of the work already completed must be redone because they were not built correctly.

Last week, FOX 35 reported the project was already running about a year behind schedule after the contractor stopped work, citing staffing shortages.

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Brevard County officials say crews are correcting issues involving pavement slopes, drainage structures and curbs along Wickham Road.

The original contract totaled nearly $900,000, and the county said it has already paid the contractor more than $445,000 before work stopped. Officials said payments were halted after the contractor abandoned the project.

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Drivers frustrated by the ongoing construction said the project has become increasingly disruptive.

"It’s always been a mess. Now it’s even worse," driver Corinne March said.

Others questioned how the contractor was selected and whether taxpayers could ultimately be responsible for additional costs tied to repairs and delays.

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County officials said the contractor could be required to reimburse the county depending on the final cost of the corrective work.

The county said crews are working to finish the project and hopes the roads and new turn lanes will open within the next month.