Melbourne residents worry about neighborhood flooding as strong storms slam the Space Coast

Strong storms on the Space Coast this week heightened flooding concerns for neighbors in Melbourne.

Water was feet away from seeping inside people’s properties on Archer Lane this week, and residents say they’ve feared flooding for more than a decade.

The street that flooded on Wednesday was in much better shape on Thursday, and that could be because public works teams were out there looking into the issue around noon.

FOX 35 had reached out earlier in the day about homeowners' flooding concerns. As neighbors told us, they’d been trying for years to get something done.

"I spent all my money to fix my house up to have it ruined by a rainstorm," said Alfred Cone who’s lived in the area for about a year.

He says he wasn’t worried about flooding until this week.

"Even short rainstorms, we’ve had the water come within 10 feet of the house," said Matthew Fico, who’s lived in the area for around 20 years.

Fico told FOX 35 he's been trying to get the city of Melbourne to help fix drainage issues for over a decade.

"We didn’t start having issues until around 2008," he said. "I’ve called the city numerous times."

He says those calls didn’t amount to much until now.

"It’s shocking that they’re actually all here looking like they’re going to do something or at least start something," said Fico as city vehicles pulled into his street and started analyzing storm drains. "I’ve been here since the early 2000s in this house and never."

While FOX 35’s Esther Bower was interviewing neighbors, five city vehicles and heavy machinery pulled into the street and started inspecting the drainage system. They stayed out there for about five hours.

FOX 35 had contacted the city about these neighbors' concerns earlier in the morning.

"I think we pay our taxes. We should have things taken care of," said Cone.

Neighbors hope things will be taken care of now, whether by cleaning out drains or even installing more drains.

Fico wants the city to "see if there's something that can be done."

The city tells FOX 35 they’ve been working on improvements in the area for years, including pipelining, installation of a new inlet, and additional pipe work downstream.

After Wednesday’s storms, officials say they found debris blocking the drains and are moving it out of the way.

"I’m happy," said Cone. "I’m glad they’re here."

The city says it will continue investigating drainage in the area so these neighbors can stop living in fear.

"I’m afraid I’m going to have a tenant over here, and it’s going to flood," concluded Fico.