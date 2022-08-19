Melbourne residents support beloved crash victim

Residents in Melbourne came together to support a beloved member of the community.

Craig Bobbitt is recovering after a serious crash ten days ago. Melbourne police officers said it happened near South Harbor City Blvd. and Silver Palm Ave. when a car turned in front of him. The 67-year-old is now suffering from broken bones, a fracture on both sides of his skull, brain swelling, and brain bleeding.

Bobbitt's son said this whole experience has put a lot into perspective, and he wants everyone to appreciate what they have.

"Hold our loved ones tight. You hear this all the time, you're not promised tomorrow. Make sure everyone knows that you love them," Benny Bobbitt said. "These things are unpredictable. Make sure you're telling your loved ones you love them."

Bobbitt started a business called Spectrum Surf Shop in Indialantic back in the 1980s. Over the years, he has become a mentor for youth in the community and has even sponsored young surfers.

The victim's son said medical bills are mounting and a GoFundMe account has been created to help with those expenses.